CynergisTek (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

CynergisTek (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. CynergisTek had a negative net margin of 13.70% and a negative return on equity of 5.43%.

Shares of CynergisTek stock traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $0.65. 41,263 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 321,187. CynergisTek has a 52 week low of $0.65 and a 52 week high of $2.85. The company has a market capitalization of $8.62 million, a P/E ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.45.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CynergisTek stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in CynergisTek, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 196,469 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,586 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.48% of CynergisTek worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 19.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CynergisTek, Inc provides cyber security, privacy, and compliance services in the United States. The company identifies, measures, and tests security and privacy risk of organization, as well as verifies and validates their programs to meet compliance and business objectives through IT audits, technical testing, and risk and program assessments; develops policies, procedures, and playbooks to help build out a risk management program; and verifies the processes, people, and technology are working effectively.

