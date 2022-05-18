Cytek Biosciences (CTKB) and The Competition Head-To-Head Review

Cytek Biosciences (NASDAQ:CTKB – Get Rating) is one of 42 public companies in the “Analytical instruments” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Cytek Biosciences to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Cytek Biosciences and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cytek Biosciences 0 1 2 0 2.67 Cytek Biosciences Competitors 320 1319 1822 57 2.46

Cytek Biosciences presently has a consensus price target of $14.67, indicating a potential upside of 51.20%. As a group, “Analytical instruments” companies have a potential upside of 36.68%. Given Cytek Biosciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Cytek Biosciences is more favorable than its rivals.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cytek Biosciences and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Cytek Biosciences $127.95 million $3.00 million -477.50 Cytek Biosciences Competitors $1.19 billion $356.47 million -19.31

Cytek Biosciences’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Cytek Biosciences. Cytek Biosciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

36.0% of Cytek Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.3% of shares of all “Analytical instruments” companies are held by institutional investors. 15.9% of Cytek Biosciences shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.3% of shares of all “Analytical instruments” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Cytek Biosciences and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cytek Biosciences 0.98% 1.78% 1.31% Cytek Biosciences Competitors -232.15% 7.02% -11.08%

Cytek Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cytek Biosciences, Inc., a cell analysis solutions company, provides cell analysis tools that facilitates scientific advances in biomedical research and clinical applications. It offers aurora and northern lights systems, which are spectrum flow cytometers that delivers cell analysis by utilizing the fluorescence signatures from multiple lasers to distinguish fluorescent tags on single cells; and aurora cell sorter system, which leverages full spectrum profiling technology to further broaden potential applications across cell analysis. The company also provides reagents and kits, including cFluor reagents, which are fluorochrome conjugated antibodies used to identify cells of interest for analysis on its instruments, as well as 25-color immunoprofiling assay that provides turnkey solutions for identifying major human immune subpopulations for TBNK cells, monocytes, dendritic cells, and basophils. In addition, it offers automated micro-sampling system and automated sample loader system, which are automated plate loaders to integrate seamlessly into the aurora and northern lights systems; SpectroFlo software that provides intuitive workflow from quality control to data analysis for aurora and northern lights systems; and customer support tools. The company serves pharmaceutical and biopharma companies, academic research centers, and clinical research organizations. It distributes its products through direct sales force and support organizations in North America, Europe, China, and the Asia-Pacific region; and through distributors or sales agents in European, Latin American, the Middle Eastern, and the Asia-Pacific countries. The company was formerly known as Cytoville, Inc. and changed its name to Cytek Biosciences, Inc. in August 2015. Cytek Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

