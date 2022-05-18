Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) CEO Robert I. Blum Sells 10,000 Shares

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) CEO Robert I. Blum sold 10,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total transaction of $431,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 409,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,637,335.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of CYTK traded down $3.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $38.65. 1,189,106 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,038,724. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.67. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.06 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 9.33, a current ratio of 9.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $17.72 and a 12 month high of $47.90.

Get Cytokinetics alerts:

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.09). Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 163.01% and a negative net margin of 396.22%. The business had revenue of $1.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.66) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 82.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -4.36 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC boosted its stake in Cytokinetics by 143.8% during the third quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 651,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,289,000 after acquiring an additional 384,347 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C boosted its stake in Cytokinetics by 24.1% during the third quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,536,758 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,924,000 after acquiring an additional 298,675 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Cytokinetics by 12.9% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 75,555 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,798,000 after acquiring an additional 8,645 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Cytokinetics by 10.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 69,410 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,481,000 after acquiring an additional 6,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artal Group S.A. boosted its stake in Cytokinetics by 160.0% during the third quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 1,300,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,462,000 after acquiring an additional 800,000 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cytokinetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $57.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cytokinetics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.50.

Cytokinetics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cytokinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytokinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.