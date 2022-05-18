CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.37 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMXGet Rating) will post earnings per share of ($0.37) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for CytomX Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.25) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.51). CytomX Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.30) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 23.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CytomX Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.44) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.94) to ($1.08). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.61) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.31) to ($1.18). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for CytomX Therapeutics.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMXGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.02). CytomX Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 129.97% and a negative return on equity of 83.08%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.26) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have commented on CTMX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of CytomX Therapeutics from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 4th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of CytomX Therapeutics from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of CytomX Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.54.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in CytomX Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $111,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in CytomX Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 19.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 758,589 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,026,000 after purchasing an additional 121,643 shares during the period. Finally, Clearline Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 31.4% during the first quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 190,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 45,600 shares during the period. 92.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CTMX opened at $1.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.17. CytomX Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.51 and a twelve month high of $8.95. The stock has a market cap of $121.64 million, a PE ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 0.76.

CytomX Therapeutics Company Profile

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. The company's product candidates include CX-2009, an antibody drug conjugates (ADC) against CD166, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer; CX-2029 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of squamous non-small cell lung cancer, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, esophageal and gastro-esophageal junction cancers, and diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and BMS-986288, an anti-CTLA-4 Probody drug, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors.

