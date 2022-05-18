DA Davidson Comments on The First Bancshares, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:FBMS)

The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson reduced their FY2022 EPS estimates for First Bancshares in a research report issued on Monday, May 16th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $3.11 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.18. DA Davidson currently has a “NA” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for First Bancshares’ FY2023 earnings at $3.34 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on FBMS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of FBMS stock opened at $31.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. First Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $29.94 and a fifty-two week high of $42.89. The company has a market cap of $674.81 million, a PE ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.65.

First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.72. First Bancshares had a net margin of 30.15% and a return on equity of 9.38%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FBMS. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of First Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in First Bancshares by 72.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,398 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of First Bancshares by 96.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,669 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of First Bancshares by 1,274.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,496 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 5,096 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of First Bancshares by 94.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,751 shares of the bank’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,786 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.17% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. This is an increase from First Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.53%.

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First, A National Banking Association that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement and health savings accounts.

