DA Davidson Cuts REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE) Price Target to $10.00

REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at DA Davidson from $13.00 to $10.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 434.76% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of REE Automotive from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of REE Automotive in a research note on Friday, March 25th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $1.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of REE Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of REE Automotive from $5.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.93.

Shares of REE opened at $1.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.94 and a 200-day moving average of $3.31. REE Automotive has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $11.66.

REE Automotive ( NASDAQ:REE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.02. On average, research analysts forecast that REE Automotive will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in REE Automotive by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 15,725 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in REE Automotive in the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. Cohen & Co Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in REE Automotive in the 1st quarter worth about $172,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in REE Automotive by 1,467.3% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 208,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 195,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of REE Automotive by 60.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,157,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,498,000 after buying an additional 3,062,887 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.72% of the company’s stock.

REE Automotive Ltd. operates in the e-mobility business. The company develops REEcorner technology, which integrates vehicle drive components, including steering, braking, suspension, powertrain, and control into the arch of the wheel. The company also develops REEboard, a flat and modular EV chassis.

