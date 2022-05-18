Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC) to Issue $0.75 Quarterly Dividend

Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a dividend of 0.75 per share by the shipping company on Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th.

Danaos has a payout ratio of 11.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Danaos to earn $28.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.6%.

NYSE DAC opened at $78.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.67. Danaos has a twelve month low of $57.08 and a twelve month high of $107.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Danaos ( NYSE:DAC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The shipping company reported $11.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.11 by $5.25. Danaos had a net margin of 152.70% and a return on equity of 20.23%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.63 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Danaos will post 30.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Danaos by 2.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 361,198 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $37,052,000 after acquiring an additional 9,383 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Danaos by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,305 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $9,572,000 after buying an additional 24,726 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaos during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,324,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Danaos during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,921,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Danaos by 154.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 43,520 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,249,000 after buying an additional 26,437 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.61% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on DAC. StockNews.com cut shares of Danaos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Danaos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Danaos from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Danaos has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.67.

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates containerships in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company offers seaborne transportation services, such as chartering its vessels to liner companies. As of February 28, 2022, it had a fleet of 71 containerships aggregating 436,589 twenty-foot equivalent units in capacity.

