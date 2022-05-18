Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS:DANOY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS:DANOY – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.75.

DANOY has been the subject of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Danone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Societe Generale raised Danone from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Danone from €58.00 ($60.42) to €60.00 ($62.50) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Danone from €55.00 ($57.29) to €56.00 ($58.33) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Danone from €49.00 ($51.04) to €51.00 ($53.13) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st.

OTCMKTS:DANOY opened at $11.86 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.16. Danone has a 1-year low of $10.21 and a 1-year high of $15.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be issued a $0.3279 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th.

About Danone

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, as well as under the licensed brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

