Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,910,000 shares, an increase of 23.3% from the April 15th total of 2,360,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,440,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 14,985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 215.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 172,386 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,005,000 after buying an additional 117,740 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Daqo New Energy by 2,180.1% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 539,342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,734,000 after purchasing an additional 515,688 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Daqo New Energy by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 30,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 11,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 5,499.2% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 95,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,854,000 after buying an additional 93,871 shares during the period. 70.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Daqo New Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Daqo New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Daqo New Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Daqo New Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Daqo New Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.85.

DQ stock opened at $44.07 on Wednesday. Daqo New Energy has a 1 year low of $32.20 and a 1 year high of $90.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.85. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.73.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $6.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.29 by $0.70. Daqo New Energy had a return on equity of 50.40% and a net margin of 44.72%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Daqo New Energy will post 20.57 EPS for the current year.

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures in the People's Republic of China. Its products are used in ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

