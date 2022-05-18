Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) EVP Der Velden Jan Van Sells 17,087 Shares of Stock

Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) EVP Der Velden Jan Van sold 17,087 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total value of $1,302,200.27. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,160,026.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE DAR opened at $80.41 on Wednesday. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.70 and a twelve month high of $87.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $12.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.47 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.82.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.14. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.58%. The company’s revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DAR. Commerce Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the third quarter worth approximately $388,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 2,733.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Darling Ingredients by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 148,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,698,000 after purchasing an additional 23,836 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 9.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 21.9% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 26,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 4,692 shares during the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DAR. StockNews.com lowered shares of Darling Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Darling Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Darling Ingredients from $107.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.82.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

