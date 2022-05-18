David Dearie Purchases 67,265 Shares of Lark Distilling Co. Ltd (ASX:LRK) Stock

Lark Distilling Co. Ltd (ASX:LRK – Get Rating) insider David Dearie purchased 67,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$2.97 ($2.08) per share, for a total transaction of A$199,777.05 ($139,704.23).

The company has a current ratio of 16.69, a quick ratio of 14.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.28.

Lark Distilling Company Profile

Lark Distilling Co Ltd produces single malt whisky. It also offers spirits and liqueurs, gin, slainte, brandy, rum, and sanitizers. The company was formerly known as Australian Whisky Holdings Limited and changed its name to Lark Distilling Co Ltd in May 2020. Lark Distilling Co Ltd was founded in 1839 and is headquartered in Hobart, Australia.

