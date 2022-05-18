Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN) Short Interest Update

Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, a growth of 21.1% from the April 15th total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
DWSN stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.60. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,352. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.10 and its 200 day moving average is $2.25. Dawson Geophysical has a 12-month low of $1.57 and a 12-month high of $3.00.
Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Dawson Geophysical had a negative return on equity of 39.45% and a negative net margin of 117.80%. The business had revenue of $10.84 million for the quarter.
Dawson Geophysical Company Profile (Get Rating)
Dawson Geophysical Company provides onshore seismic data acquisition and processing services in the United States and Canada. The company acquires and processes 2-D, 3-D, and multi-component seismic data for its clients, including oil and gas companies, and independent oil and gas operators, as well as providers of multi-client data libraries.
