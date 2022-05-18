Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN) Short Interest Update

Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, a growth of 21.1% from the April 15th total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

DWSN stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.60. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,352. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.10 and its 200 day moving average is $2.25. Dawson Geophysical has a 12-month low of $1.57 and a 12-month high of $3.00.

Get Dawson Geophysical alerts:

Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Dawson Geophysical had a negative return on equity of 39.45% and a negative net margin of 117.80%. The business had revenue of $10.84 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DWSN. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dawson Geophysical in the first quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dawson Geophysical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Western Standard LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dawson Geophysical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,008,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Dawson Geophysical during the fourth quarter worth $185,000. Finally, Diametric Capital LP acquired a new stake in Dawson Geophysical during the fourth quarter worth $295,000.

Dawson Geophysical Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dawson Geophysical Company provides onshore seismic data acquisition and processing services in the United States and Canada. The company acquires and processes 2-D, 3-D, and multi-component seismic data for its clients, including oil and gas companies, and independent oil and gas operators, as well as providers of multi-client data libraries.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Dawson Geophysical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dawson Geophysical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.