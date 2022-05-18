Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It dedicated to developing and commercializing targeted therapies for patients of all ages with genetically defined cancers. Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. “

Get Day One Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:DAWN opened at $8.59 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.96 and its 200-day moving average is $14.34. Day One Biopharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $6.53 and a 52 week high of $28.70.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:DAWN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.09). Equities analysts anticipate that Day One Biopharmaceuticals will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $259,000. RA Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 22.0% in the first quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,060,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,116,000 after buying an additional 1,094,502 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 58.6% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 3,581 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 27.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 6,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 14.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 216,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 26,725 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

About Day One Biopharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Day One Biopharmaceuticals (DAWN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Day One Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Day One Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.