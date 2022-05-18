DBV Technologies (DBVT) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

DBV Technologies (NASDAQ: DBVT) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/13/2022 – DBV Technologies is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/9/2022 – DBV Technologies was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $1.50 price target on the stock, down previously from $6.00.

5/5/2022 – DBV Technologies is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/5/2022 – DBV Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $1.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “DBV Technologies SA is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops products and immunotherapies for the diagnosis and treatment of various food allergies, including milk and peanut. The Company delivers biological immunoactive compounds, such as allergens, to the immune system by targeting the antigen-presenting cells present in skin. DBV Technologies SA is headquartered in Bagneux, France. “

5/3/2022 – DBV Technologies had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock.

4/27/2022 – DBV Technologies is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/19/2022 – DBV Technologies is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/11/2022 – DBV Technologies is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/3/2022 – DBV Technologies is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/26/2022 – DBV Technologies is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DBVT opened at $1.29 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.85. DBV Technologies S.A. has a 12-month low of $1.15 and a 12-month high of $6.58. The firm has a market cap of $157.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 2.16.

Get DBV Technologies SA alerts:

DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 million. On average, equities analysts predict that DBV Technologies S.A. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of DBV Technologies by 647.4% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 137,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 119,432 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DBV Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DBV Technologies by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 687,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after buying an additional 97,412 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DBV Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $547,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of DBV Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $123,000. Institutional investors own 19.33% of the company’s stock.

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in 4 to 11 years of age children, adolescents, and adults.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for DBV Technologies SA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DBV Technologies SA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.