DCC (OTCMKTS:DCCPF) PT Raised to GBX 7,500

DCC (OTCMKTS:DCCPF – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 7,000 ($86.29) to GBX 7,500 ($92.46) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered DCC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3,798.00.

Shares of DCC stock remained flat at $$74.93 during trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 3,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.39. DCC has a 12 month low of $74.93 and a 12 month high of $87.61.

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company's DCC LPG segment sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), refrigerants, and natural gas. This segment serves approximately 0.9 million customers. Its DCC Retail & Oil segment markets, sells, and retails transport and commercial fuels, heating oils, and related products and services; operates retail petrol stations; resells fuel cards; distributes oil; and provides inbound logistics, storage and filling, and outbound logistics services.

