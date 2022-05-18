Deckers Outdoor Co. to Post FY2025 Earnings of $23.14 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts (NYSE:DECK)

Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report released on Tuesday, May 17th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Kummetz forecasts that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $23.14 for the year. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research increased their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $480.00 to $487.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $475.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $478.00 to $358.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $525.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $445.30.

DECK stock opened at $244.20 on Wednesday. Deckers Outdoor has a 1-year low of $225.62 and a 1-year high of $451.49. The stock has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $267.70 and its 200 day moving average is $321.39.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DECK. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 80 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 580.0% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 102 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 96.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

