Definity Financial Co. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.87 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (TSE:DFY)

Definity Financial Co. (TSE:DFY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Cormark raised their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Definity Financial in a report released on Monday, May 16th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.87 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.81. Cormark also issued estimates for Definity Financial’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.16 EPS.

Get Definity Financial alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Definity Financial from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Raymond James raised their target price on Definity Financial from C$33.50 to C$34.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a C$32.00 target price on shares of Definity Financial in a research note on Friday, February 11th. CIBC set a C$41.50 target price on Definity Financial and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Definity Financial from C$32.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Definity Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$36.13.

TSE:DFY opened at C$32.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$32.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Definity Financial has a 12 month low of C$26.00 and a 12 month high of C$35.40. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Definity Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.65%.

Definity Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Definity Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products in Canada. It offers personal insurance products, including auto, property, general and umbrella liability, and pet insurance products to individuals under the Economical, Sonnet, Family, Petsecure, and Peppermint brands; and commercial insurance products comprising fleet, commercial auto, property, liability, and specialty insurance products to businesses under the under the Economical brand name.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Definity Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Definity Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.