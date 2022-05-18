Delcath Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCTH) COO Buys $15,213.00 in Stock

Delcath Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Rating) COO John Purpura bought 3,300 shares of Delcath Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.61 per share, for a total transaction of $15,213.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 27,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,566.81. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

John Purpura also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Delcath Systems alerts:

On Monday, April 11th, John Purpura bought 5,000 shares of Delcath Systems stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.59 per share, for a total transaction of $32,950.00.

Shares of Delcath Systems stock traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $4.54. The company had a trading volume of 800 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,044. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.34. Delcath Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.30 and a 52-week high of $13.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.70.

Delcath Systems ( NASDAQ:DCTH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by ($0.12). Delcath Systems had a negative net margin of 764.84% and a negative return on equity of 246.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.04) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Delcath Systems, Inc. will post -3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on DCTH. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Delcath Systems from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Delcath Systems in a research note on Friday, May 13th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Delcath Systems by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 360,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after acquiring an additional 19,605 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Delcath Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Delcath Systems by 4.0% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 88,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 3,432 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Delcath Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $559,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delcath Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. 21.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Delcath Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Delcath Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delcath Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.