Delcath Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCTH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.26 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Delcath Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Rating) will report $1.26 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Delcath Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $380,000.00 to $2.13 million. Delcath Systems posted sales of $540,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 133.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Delcath Systems will report full-year sales of $5.09 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.61 million to $8.56 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $21.07 million, with estimates ranging from $17.46 million to $24.67 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Delcath Systems.

Get Delcath Systems alerts:

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by ($0.12). Delcath Systems had a negative return on equity of 246.07% and a negative net margin of 764.84%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.04) EPS.

DCTH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Delcath Systems in a report on Friday, May 13th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Delcath Systems from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 11th.

Shares of DCTH stock opened at $4.46 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.34. Delcath Systems has a 1-year low of $4.30 and a 1-year high of $13.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.27 million, a PE ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.70.

In related news, Director Steven A. J. Salamon acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.90 per share, with a total value of $29,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 29,424 shares in the company, valued at $144,177.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO John Purpura acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.59 per share, for a total transaction of $32,950.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 23,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,321.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 20,100 shares of company stock worth $120,920 in the last three months. 16.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCTH. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Delcath Systems by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 88,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 3,432 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Delcath Systems by 70.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Delcath Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Delcath Systems by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 12,602 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delcath Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.93% of the company’s stock.

Delcath Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Delcath Systems (DCTH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Delcath Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delcath Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.