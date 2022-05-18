Desjardins Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for George Weston Limited (TSE:WN)

George Weston Limited (TSE:WN – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Desjardins dropped their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of George Weston in a research note issued on Monday, May 16th. Desjardins analyst C. Li now expects that the company will post earnings of $10.66 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $10.86.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on WN. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of George Weston from C$134.00 to C$167.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. TD Securities lifted their price target on George Weston from C$175.00 to C$185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of George Weston from C$165.00 to C$179.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of George Weston from C$177.00 to C$188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, George Weston currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$168.67.

Shares of George Weston stock opened at C$154.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$22.61 billion and a PE ratio of 413.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$156.40 and a 200 day moving average price of C$146.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.41. George Weston has a twelve month low of C$114.52 and a twelve month high of C$162.51.

George Weston (TSE:WN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.09 by C$0.23. The company had revenue of C$12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$12.90 billion.

In related news, Senior Officer Gordon Andrew Mcdonald Currie sold 16,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$150.28, for a total transaction of C$2,527,971.47. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,615,531.18. Also, Director Willard Galen Garfield Weston sold 21,627 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$150.28, for a total value of C$3,250,055.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 118,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$17,812,115.23. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 110,243 shares of company stock worth $16,975,453.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. This is a boost from George Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. George Weston’s dividend payout ratio is 630.03%.

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw) and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties). The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

