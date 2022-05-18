Desjardins Comments on KP Tissue Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (TSE:KPT)

KP Tissue Inc. (TSE:KPT – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Desjardins issued their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of KP Tissue in a note issued to investors on Sunday, May 15th. Desjardins analyst F. Tremblay anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.19) for the quarter. Desjardins also issued estimates for KP Tissue’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.26) EPS.

KP Tissue (TSE:KPT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C$0.32. The company had revenue of C$424.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$385.20 million.

KPT has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of KP Tissue from C$11.00 to C$10.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of KP Tissue from C$11.00 to C$10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th.

TSE:KPT opened at C$10.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$101.42 million and a P/E ratio of 84.52. KP Tissue has a twelve month low of C$10.01 and a twelve month high of C$12.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$11.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$10.68.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.76%. KP Tissue’s payout ratio is 571.43%.

KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Away-From-Home. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and napkins, as well as manufactures private label tissue products.

