Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Desktop Metal Inc. provides mass production and turnkey additive manufacturing solutions. It offers metal 3D printing technology. Desktop Metal Inc., formerly known as Trine Acquisition Corp., is based in New York, United States. “

A number of other research firms have also commented on DM. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Desktop Metal from $11.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com raised Desktop Metal to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Desktop Metal has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.75.

Desktop Metal stock opened at $2.06 on Tuesday. Desktop Metal has a one year low of $1.26 and a one year high of $15.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $645.73 million, a P/E ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 0.64.

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The pipeline company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.04). Desktop Metal had a negative return on equity of 14.59% and a negative net margin of 173.46%. The company had revenue of $56.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.50 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Desktop Metal will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Ric Fulop purchased 128,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.08 per share, for a total transaction of $525,708.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 19.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Desktop Metal by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,586,639 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $92,840,000 after buying an additional 376,362 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Desktop Metal by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,855,242 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $73,533,000 after buying an additional 5,281,744 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Desktop Metal by 46.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,988,920 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $42,939,000 after buying an additional 1,899,368 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Desktop Metal by 134.5% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,581,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $22,676,000 after buying an additional 2,627,394 shares during the period. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Desktop Metal in the fourth quarter worth about $22,223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.23% of the company’s stock.

Desktop Metal, Inc engages in manufacture and sale of additive manufacturing technologies for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a mid-volume binder jetting platform; X-series platform for serial production binder jet 3D printed metal, ceramic, or composite parts, balancing speed, and quality; and Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber platform that offers a desktop 3D printer.

