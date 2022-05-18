Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Imperial Brands (LON:IMB) Price Target to GBX 2,250

Imperial Brands (LON:IMB – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 2,100 ($25.89) to GBX 2,250 ($27.74) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 21.06% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on IMB. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($24.65) price target on shares of Imperial Brands in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Imperial Brands from GBX 2,100 ($25.89) to GBX 2,300 ($28.35) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($25.89) price objective on shares of Imperial Brands in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,009.33 ($24.77).

Shares of LON:IMB opened at GBX 1,858.54 ($22.91) on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,645.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,643.19. The firm has a market capitalization of £17.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.21. Imperial Brands has a 12-month low of GBX 1,434.23 ($17.68) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,859 ($22.92). The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.14.

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products in Europe, Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobacco, papers, and cigars; and next generation product (NGP) portfolio, such as e-vapour products, oral nicotine, and heated tobacco products.

