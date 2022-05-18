Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Declares Dividend of $0.15

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 18th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1473 per share by the bank on Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a dividend payout ratio of 11.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to earn $1.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.22 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.7%.

NYSE DB opened at $10.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $9.16 and a one year high of $16.70.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft ( NYSE:DB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.13. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 4.27%. The business had revenue of $8.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.55 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walleye Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 25,286 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 4,386 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 1st quarter valued at $7,302,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,130 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 4,585 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 1st quarter valued at $828,000. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 1st quarter valued at $2,963,000.

DB has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley set a €14.90 ($15.52) price target on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €15.30 ($15.94) to €16.30 ($16.98) in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to a “buy” rating and set a $15.40 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €14.00 ($14.58) to €15.00 ($15.63) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.81.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, foreign exchange, and securities services, as well as risk management solutions.

