Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) Price Target to $16.00

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 177.30% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.95.

NYSE BHR opened at $5.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $411.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.18 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.52. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $4.18 and a twelve month high of $6.73.

In related news, CFO Deric S. Eubanks sold 31,241 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.66, for a total transaction of $176,824.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Mark Nunneley purchased 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.50 per share, with a total value of $202,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 632.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 394,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,451,000 after buying an additional 340,845 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 330.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 120,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 92,550 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter worth $161,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 107.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 57,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 14.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 30,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 3,917 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

