Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Britvic (LON:BVIC)

Britvic (LON:BVIC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a GBX 855 ($10.54) target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 0.67% from the company’s previous close.

BVIC has been the subject of several other reports. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,050 ($12.94) price objective on shares of Britvic in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 985 ($12.14) price objective on shares of Britvic in a research note on Sunday, April 24th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,060 ($13.07) target price on shares of Britvic in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 960 ($11.83) target price on shares of Britvic in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Britvic in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 975.45 ($12.02).

BVIC opened at GBX 849.28 ($10.47) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.79. Britvic has a 52-week low of GBX 716.54 ($8.83) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,018 ($12.55). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 817.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 868.20. The company has a market cap of £2.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.97.

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

