Deutsche Bank Rese… Analysts Give Evotec (ETR:EVT) a €30.00 Price Target

Evotec (ETR:EVT – Get Rating) has been given a €30.00 ($31.25) price objective by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese… in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Rese…’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 20.63% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Warburg Research set a €43.00 ($44.79) price target on shares of Evotec in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €45.00 ($46.88) price objective on shares of Evotec in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley set a €42.00 ($43.75) price objective on shares of Evotec in a report on Friday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank set a €47.00 ($48.96) price objective on shares of Evotec in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €43.00 ($44.79) price objective on shares of Evotec in a report on Tuesday.

Get Evotec alerts:

EVT stock opened at €24.87 ($25.91) on Wednesday. Evotec has a twelve month low of €20.24 ($21.08) and a twelve month high of €45.83 ($47.74). The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.23. The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €25.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of €32.76.

Evotec SE operates as a drug discovery and development partner for the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry worldwide. The company is developing pharmaceutical products in various therapeutic areas, such as neuronal diseases, diabetes and complications of diabetes, pain, inflammation, oncology, infectious diseases, respiratory diseases, fibrosis, rare diseases, and women's health.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Evotec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evotec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.