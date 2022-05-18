Deutsche Bank Rese… Reiterates “GBX 225” Price Target for Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD)

Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD – Get Rating) has been given a GBX 225 ($2.77) price target by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese… in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Rese…’s target price suggests a potential upside of 88.23% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on VOD. Barclays dropped their target price on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 155 ($1.91) to GBX 150 ($1.85) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 125 ($1.54) target price on Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Friday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 180 ($2.22) target price on Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group set a GBX 147 ($1.81) target price on Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Monday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 160 ($1.97) target price on Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 167.85 ($2.07).

Shares of LON VOD traded down GBX 0.77 ($0.01) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 119.53 ($1.47). The company had a trading volume of 80,721,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,722,727. Vodafone Group Public has a twelve month low of GBX 105 ($1.29) and a twelve month high of GBX 141.60 ($1.75). The stock has a market capitalization of £33.76 billion and a PE ratio of -239.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 125.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 121.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.83.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

