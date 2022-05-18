Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $76.00 price target on the energy company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.34% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Devon Energy’s first-quarter earnings were better than expected as stable production and recovery in commodity prices boosted performance. WPX Energy acquisition expanded DVN’s presence in Delaware Basin. The company is using new technology in production process to lower operating expenses. The divestiture of the Canadian and Barnett Shale gas assets will allow DVN to focus on the oil-rich U.S. assets. DVN’s stable free cash flow allows it to buy back shares and distribute dividend. Devon has ample liquidity to meet near-term debt obligations. In the past year, DVN’s shares have outperformed the industry. However, DVN operates in a competitive industry, wherein a few operators are in a secure position due to stronger financial capabilities. Limited control over some joint venture properties and regulations is a headwind.”

DVN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Devon Energy from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Mizuho increased their target price on Devon Energy from $61.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Devon Energy from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $54.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.83.

Shares of Devon Energy stock opened at $72.15 on Wednesday. Devon Energy has a 1-year low of $24.05 and a 1-year high of $72.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.44. The company has a market capitalization of $47.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 2.60.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.14. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 36.57% and a net margin of 25.69%. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Devon Energy will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the energy company to reacquire up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey L. Ritenour sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.35, for a total transaction of $3,209,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 8,626 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total transaction of $463,043.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 192,880 shares of company stock worth $11,779,273 in the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in Devon Energy by 274.4% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 498 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Devon Energy during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

