Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Price Target Raised to $89.00 at Piper Sandler

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Piper Sandler to $89.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “na” rating on the energy company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 29.00% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on DVN. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Devon Energy from $91.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Devon Energy from $54.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Mizuho upped their target price on Devon Energy from $61.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on Devon Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.33.

Shares of NYSE:DVN traded down $3.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.99. 608,817 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,827,013. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Devon Energy has a 12 month low of $24.05 and a 12 month high of $72.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 2.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.44.

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.14. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 36.57% and a net margin of 25.69%. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. Analysts forecast that Devon Energy will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Devon Energy declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, May 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the energy company to buy up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Ann G. Fox sold 9,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.67, for a total transaction of $529,614.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 8,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total value of $463,043.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 192,880 shares of company stock valued at $11,779,273 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 274.4% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 498 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 87.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

