DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.83.

DHT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DHT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on DHT in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered DHT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th.

Get DHT alerts:

Shares of DHT stock opened at $5.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $965.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.60 and a beta of -0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.09. DHT has a 52-week low of $4.55 and a 52-week high of $7.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.63.

DHT ( NYSE:DHT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The shipping company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. DHT had a negative return on equity of 6.76% and a negative net margin of 14.16%. The firm had revenue of $38.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DHT will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. DHT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -32.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirabella Financial Services LLP lifted its holdings in shares of DHT by 300.6% during the first quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 400,580 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,323,000 after buying an additional 300,580 shares during the last quarter. Birch Grove Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of DHT by 43.1% during the first quarter. Birch Grove Capital LP now owns 498,478 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,891,000 after buying an additional 150,200 shares during the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DHT during the first quarter worth approximately $2,994,000. QVT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of DHT during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,113,000. Finally, Dean Capital Management increased its position in shares of DHT by 7.1% during the first quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 322,744 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 21,488 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.78% of the company’s stock.

About DHT (Get Rating)

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, and Norway. As of March 17, 2022, it had a fleet of 26 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,043,657 deadweight tons. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for DHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.