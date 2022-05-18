Diageo’s (DGE) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Diageo (LON:DGE – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,650 ($57.32) price target on Diageo in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 3,900 ($48.08) price objective on shares of Diageo in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 3,900 ($48.08) target price on Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,700 ($57.94) target price on Diageo in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Diageo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 4,095.88 ($50.49).

LON DGE opened at GBX 3,843.50 ($47.38) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.58, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of £88.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 3,835.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 3,812.97. Diageo has a 52-week low of GBX 3,282.50 ($40.46) and a 52-week high of GBX 4,110 ($50.67).

In related news, insider Javier Ferrán acquired 237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 3,490 ($43.02) per share, with a total value of £8,271.30 ($10,196.38). Insiders acquired 664 shares of company stock worth $2,479,333 in the last 90 days.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

