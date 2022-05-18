Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Price Target Cut to $188.00

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Piper Sandler to $188.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “na” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 48.34% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $127.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $152.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.74.

Shares of Diamondback Energy stock traded down $4.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $126.74. 106,347 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,461,000. Diamondback Energy has a twelve month low of $65.93 and a twelve month high of $147.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.76 by $0.44. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 34.17% and a return on equity of 19.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy will post 24.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Diamondback Energy news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.95, for a total transaction of $472,325.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas F. Hawkins sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.68, for a total value of $1,101,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 24,000 shares of company stock worth $3,319,960. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FANG. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 366.7% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 224 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1,991.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 251 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

About Diamondback Energy (Get Rating)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

