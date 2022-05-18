DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Price Target Raised to $12.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 16.17% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on DRH. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DiamondRock Hospitality presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.58.

Get DiamondRock Hospitality alerts:

DiamondRock Hospitality stock opened at $10.33 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -93.91 and a beta of 1.56. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 52 week low of $8.04 and a 52 week high of $11.15.

DiamondRock Hospitality ( NYSE:DRH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $196.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.36 million. DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative return on equity of 0.90% and a negative net margin of 1.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 170.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that DiamondRock Hospitality will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DRH. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 27,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 171,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 11,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.54% of the company’s stock.

About DiamondRock Hospitality (Get Rating)

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.