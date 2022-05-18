DICK’S Sporting Goods (DKS) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 25th. Analysts expect DICK’S Sporting Goods to post earnings of $2.42 per share for the quarter. DICK’S Sporting Goods has set its FY 2022 guidance at $11.700-$13.100 EPS and its FY23 guidance at $11.70-$13.10 EPS.Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 60.28% and a net margin of 12.36%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect DICK’S Sporting Goods to post $13 EPS for the current fiscal year and $13 EPS for the next fiscal year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods stock opened at $92.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of 6.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.88. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a one year low of $82.81 and a one year high of $147.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $102.44 and a 200 day moving average of $110.35.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.488 per share. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This is a boost from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is 14.05%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $147.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson cut their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $165.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $132.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.11.

In other news, EVP Donald J. Germano sold 54,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.68, for a total value of $5,403,652.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 91,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,097,693.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 2,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.69, for a total value of $290,671.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 190,886 shares of company stock worth $20,211,002 over the last 90 days. 32.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 36,694 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $3,670,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 6.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,056 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 6.2% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 5,201 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,582 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 118.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 912 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. 78.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

