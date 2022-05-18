DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Downgraded to Positive at OTR Global

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at OTR Global to a “positive” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen upped their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $161.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $165.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $132.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DICK’S Sporting Goods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.11.

Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock traded down $10.88 on Wednesday, hitting $81.59. The stock had a trading volume of 132,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,405,187. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a twelve month low of $82.81 and a twelve month high of $147.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $102.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.59.

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 60.28% and a net margin of 12.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 12.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, SVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 9,139 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.02, for a total transaction of $996,333.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 2,626 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.69, for a total value of $290,671.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 190,886 shares of company stock valued at $20,211,002. 32.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 453.6% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 300,484 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $35,989,000 after buying an additional 246,201 shares in the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 32,564 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $3,745,000 after purchasing an additional 5,654 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,713,000. Aviva PLC bought a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,447,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 225.4% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 123,371 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $14,184,000 after purchasing an additional 85,459 shares during the period. 78.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

