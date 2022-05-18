Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) Director Purchases $25,032.00 in Stock

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD – Get Rating) Director Bruce H. Besanko purchased 7,152 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.50 per share, with a total value of $25,032.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 100,726 shares in the company, valued at $352,541. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of Diebold Nixdorf stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.12. The company had a trading volume of 60,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,666,296. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.76. Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $2.20 and a twelve month high of $14.95. The company has a market cap of $246.26 million, a P/E ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 2.99.

Get Diebold Nixdorf alerts:

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($1.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($1.39). Diebold Nixdorf had a negative net margin of 6.69% and a negative return on equity of 7.51%. The company had revenue of $829.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $914.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 101,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378 shares during the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new stake in Diebold Nixdorf in the 3rd quarter valued at $986,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Diebold Nixdorf in the 3rd quarter valued at $177,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Diebold Nixdorf in the 3rd quarter valued at $958,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 52,066 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on DBD. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Diebold Nixdorf from $15.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Diebold Nixdorf from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.

About Diebold Nixdorf (Get Rating)

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Latin America. It operates through Eurasia Banking, Americas Banking, and Retail segments.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Diebold Nixdorf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diebold Nixdorf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.