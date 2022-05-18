Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) Short Interest Update

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,330,000 shares, a growth of 22.0% from the April 15th total of 7,650,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,150,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.1 days. Currently, 13.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

DBD has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Diebold Nixdorf from $15.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Diebold Nixdorf from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.

In other news, Director Gary G. Greenfield purchased 25,000 shares of Diebold Nixdorf stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.40 per share, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 154,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,805.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey L. Rutherford purchased 19,413 shares of Diebold Nixdorf stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.81 per share, with a total value of $54,550.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 432,556 shares in the company, valued at $1,215,482.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 97,604 shares of company stock valued at $235,866 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.18% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 23,721 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 13.5% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 41.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,677 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 2.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 101,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 2,378 shares during the last quarter. 82.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DBD opened at $3.36 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.76. Diebold Nixdorf has a 12-month low of $2.20 and a 12-month high of $14.95.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($1.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($1.39). The business had revenue of $829.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $914.75 million. Diebold Nixdorf had a negative net margin of 6.69% and a negative return on equity of 7.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Diebold Nixdorf will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Latin America. It operates through Eurasia Banking, Americas Banking, and Retail segments.

