Digital Brands Group (NASDAQ:DBGI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Digital Brands Group (NASDAQ:DBGI – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of $3.43 million for the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ DBGI opened at $0.24 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.78. Digital Brands Group has a 52-week low of $0.19 and a 52-week high of $8.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.90, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $3.33 million and a PE ratio of -0.06.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DBGI. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Digital Brands Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Brands Group during the third quarter valued at $82,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Digital Brands Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Digital Brands Group by 229.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 12,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Digital Brands Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 15.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Digital Brands Group, Inc provides apparel under various brands on direct-to-consumer and wholesale basis. The company offers denims under the DSTLD brand; and luxury men's suiting under the ACE Studios brand. It also designs, manufactures, and sells women's apparel, such as dresses, tops, jumpsuits, bottoms, sets, jackets, and rompers under the Bailey brand.

