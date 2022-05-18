Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.66-$1.68 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.67. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Digital Turbine also updated its FY22 guidance to $1.66-1.68 EPS.

NASDAQ APPS opened at $27.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.15, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.34. Digital Turbine has a twelve month low of $21.60 and a twelve month high of $93.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.31 and a 200 day moving average of $47.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on APPS shares. Macquarie decreased their target price on Digital Turbine from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Digital Turbine in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Digital Turbine presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $101.20.

In related news, Director Michelle M. Sterling acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.79 per share, with a total value of $36,790.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Robert M. Deutschman bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.66 per share, for a total transaction of $474,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 4.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,426,749 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $456,794,000 after acquiring an additional 453,301 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Digital Turbine by 83.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 876,887 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $66,670,000 after acquiring an additional 399,216 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Digital Turbine by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 562,724 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $24,653,000 after purchasing an additional 155,191 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 178.9% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 227,267 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,862,000 after acquiring an additional 145,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC raised its position in Digital Turbine by 1,301.8% in the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 143,815 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,722,000 after buying an additional 133,556 shares during the last quarter. 63.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, publishers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and other third parties. Its application media software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

