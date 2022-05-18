Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.66-1.68 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.67. Digital Turbine also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.66-$1.68 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Digital Turbine in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating for the company. Macquarie decreased their price objective on Digital Turbine from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Digital Turbine presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $101.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:APPS opened at $27.21 on Wednesday. Digital Turbine has a 1-year low of $21.60 and a 1-year high of $93.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 59.15, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.34.

In related news, Director Michelle M. Sterling purchased 1,000 shares of Digital Turbine stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.79 per share, for a total transaction of $36,790.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Robert M. Deutschman purchased 15,000 shares of Digital Turbine stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.66 per share, with a total value of $474,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APPS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 4.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,426,749 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $456,794,000 after buying an additional 453,301 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 83.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 876,887 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,670,000 after buying an additional 399,216 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 38.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 562,724 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $24,653,000 after buying an additional 155,191 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 178.9% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 227,267 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,862,000 after buying an additional 145,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 1,301.8% during the first quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 143,815 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,722,000 after buying an additional 133,556 shares during the last quarter. 63.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, publishers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and other third parties. Its application media software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

