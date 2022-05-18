Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (NYSE:DDL) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (NYSE:DDL – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,400,000 shares, a decline of 18.6% from the April 15th total of 2,950,000 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,760,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Dingdong (Cayman) by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 48,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 15,357 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Dingdong (Cayman) during the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Dingdong (Cayman) during the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Dingdong (Cayman) during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Tiger Global Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) by 1,056.3% during the 1st quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 12,141,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,101,000 after purchasing an additional 11,091,140 shares in the last quarter. 10.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Dingdong (Cayman) stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.79. 1,323,030 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,174,220. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.60. Dingdong has a 12 month low of $2.51 and a 12 month high of $46.00.

Dingdong (Cayman) ( NYSE:DDL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $860.48 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dingdong will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DDL shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded Dingdong (Cayman) from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $10.00 to $4.20 in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dingdong (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Dingdong (Cayman) from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $2.50 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.57.

About Dingdong (Cayman)

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited operates an e-commerce company in China. It offers vegetables, fresh produce, meat and eggs, fruits, and seafood products, as well as ready-to-eat, ready-to-cook, and ready-to-heat products; and dairy and bakery products, oil and seasonings, prepared meals, rice, noodles and other wheaten products, pre-packaged foods, drinks and liquor, flowers and green plants, and home care and personal care products.

