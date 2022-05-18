DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.08, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $87.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.56 million. DLocal had a net margin of 31.90% and a return on equity of 35.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 117.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of DLO opened at $19.25 on Wednesday. DLocal has a fifty-two week low of $15.19 and a fifty-two week high of $73.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.71 and its 200-day moving average is $31.38.

DLO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. New Street Research raised shares of DLocal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 9th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of DLocal in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of DLocal from $45.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of DLocal in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DLocal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of DLocal in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DLocal in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DLocal in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $213,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of DLocal in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of DLocal by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 7,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

About DLocal

DLocal Limited operates a payments platform worldwide. Its platform enables enterprise merchants to connect with consumers in emerging markets, accept payments, send payouts, and settle funds. The company serves customers in various industries, such as SaaS, shared economy and marketplaces, online retail, digital media, financial services, and travel and tourism.

