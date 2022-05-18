dMY Technology Group, Inc. VI (NYSE:DMYS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

dMY Technology Group, Inc. VI (NYSE:DMYS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a drop of 19.2% from the April 15th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 49,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NYSE:DMYS traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.75. The stock had a trading volume of 570,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,399. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.81. dMY Technology Group, Inc. VI has a twelve month low of $9.69 and a twelve month high of $10.45.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in dMY Technology Group, Inc. VI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in dMY Technology Group, Inc. VI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $196,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in dMY Technology Group, Inc. VI during the first quarter worth approximately $323,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in dMY Technology Group, Inc. VI during the first quarter worth approximately $418,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in dMY Technology Group, Inc. VI during the fourth quarter worth approximately $592,000. 52.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

dMY Technology Group, Inc VI does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify a business combination target within the mobile application ecosystem or gaming, enterprise cloud, and consumer internet companies.

