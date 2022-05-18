Docebo Inc. (TSE:DCBO) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Docebo Inc. (TSE:DCBO – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$79.95.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ATB Capital upped their price objective on shares of Docebo from C$110.00 to C$115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Eight Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Docebo from C$110.00 to C$90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Cormark reduced their target price on shares of Docebo from C$110.00 to C$85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Docebo from C$90.00 to C$70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on shares of Docebo from C$70.50 to C$63.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

Get Docebo alerts:

Shares of Docebo stock opened at C$42.64 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. Docebo has a twelve month low of C$37.57 and a twelve month high of C$117.55. The stock has a market cap of C$1.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$57.38 and its 200 day moving average is C$70.38.

In related news, Senior Officer Sukaran Mehta purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$41.11 per share, with a total value of C$41,105.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$108,763.83.

Docebo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system (LMS) to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Docebo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Docebo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.