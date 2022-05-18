DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DocGo Inc. is a provider of last-mile telehealth and integrated medical mobility services. DocGo Inc., formerly known as Motion Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on DocGo in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a buy rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on DocGo from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of DocGo in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on DocGo in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DocGo presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.41.

Shares of DCGO stock opened at $5.91 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.72. DocGo has a 52 week low of $4.96 and a 52 week high of $11.86.

DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $117.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.09 million. On average, research analysts expect that DocGo will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in DocGo by 226.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,263 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in DocGo during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in DocGo during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DocGo during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DocGo during the first quarter worth about $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.03% of the company’s stock.

DocGo, Inc provides mobile health and medical transportation services for various health care providers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's transportation services include emergency response services; and non-emergency transport services comprise ambulance and wheelchair transportation services.

