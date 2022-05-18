DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO) Receives Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $14.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 141.80% from the stock’s current price.

DCGO has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of DocGo from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DocGo from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of DocGo in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of DocGo in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DocGo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.41.

DCGO stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.79. The stock had a trading volume of 13,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 854,764. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.72. DocGo has a fifty-two week low of $4.96 and a fifty-two week high of $11.86.

DocGo ( NASDAQ:DCGO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $117.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.09 million. On average, research analysts expect that DocGo will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of DocGo in the first quarter worth approximately $96,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in DocGo during the first quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in DocGo during the first quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in DocGo by 226.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shay Capital LLC bought a new position in DocGo during the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Institutional investors own 16.03% of the company’s stock.

DocGo Company Profile (Get Rating)

DocGo, Inc provides mobile health and medical transportation services for various health care providers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's transportation services include emergency response services; and non-emergency transport services comprise ambulance and wheelchair transportation services.

