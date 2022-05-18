Doma Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOMA) Short Interest Up 24.0% in April

Doma Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOMA – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,580,000 shares, a growth of 24.0% from the April 15th total of 2,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,630,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Currently, 3.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DOMA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Doma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Doma in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Oppenheimer cut Doma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on Doma from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

Shares of Doma stock traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $1.70. 954,837 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,528,317. The stock has a market cap of $550.63 million, a P/E ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.99 and its 200 day moving average is $3.77. Doma has a 52-week low of $1.28 and a 52-week high of $10.00.

Doma ( NYSE:DOMA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $137.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.40 million. Doma had a negative net margin of 27.90% and a negative return on equity of 66.99%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Doma will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark Ein bought 332,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.40 per share, for a total transaction of $799,128.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Doma in the third quarter worth $240,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Doma in the third quarter worth $16,709,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Doma in the third quarter worth $3,700,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Doma in the third quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Doma in the third quarter worth $5,236,000. 55.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Doma Holdings Inc originates, underwrites, and provides title, escrow, and settlement services to homeowners, lenders, title agents, and real estate professionals. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Underwriting. The company also engages in title insurance underwriting business, including policies referred through its direct agents and third-party agents' channels; and provides services in the areas of purchase and refinance transactions in the residential real estate market.

