Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,220,000 shares, a drop of 14.3% from the April 15th total of 2,590,000 shares. Approximately 6.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 524,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $410.00 to $355.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Cowen reduced their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $390.00 to $365.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Cowen reduced their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $390.00 to $365.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. MKM Partners reduced their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $490.00 to $440.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $475.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $440.04.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.89, for a total value of $63,159.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.00, for a total value of $54,389.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,334,714. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DPZ. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 512.5% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 49 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1,016.7% in the fourth quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 67 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the third quarter worth $39,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter worth $51,000. 92.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DPZ stock opened at $336.46 on Wednesday. Domino’s Pizza has a one year low of $321.15 and a one year high of $567.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $378.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $448.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.71.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.57). Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 11.03%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza will post 12.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.72%.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

