Douglas Elliman (NYSE:DOUG) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Douglas Elliman (NYSE:DOUG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Douglas Elliman in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. They set a buy rating and a $8.50 price objective on the stock.

Get Douglas Elliman alerts:

NYSE DOUG opened at 5.55 on Tuesday. Douglas Elliman has a 12 month low of 5.14 and a 12 month high of 12.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of 6.72.

Douglas Elliman ( NYSE:DOUG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported 0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of 0.10 by 0.14. The business had revenue of 334.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 333.27 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Douglas Elliman will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st.

In other news, Director Michael Liebowitz bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of 6.83 per share, with a total value of 102,450.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Richard Lampen acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of 6.98 per share, for a total transaction of 139,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 100,242 shares of company stock worth $680,800.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Douglas Elliman in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Douglas Elliman in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Douglas Elliman during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Douglas Elliman during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Douglas Elliman during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 66.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Douglas Elliman (Get Rating)

Douglas Elliman Inc engages in the real estate services and property technology investment business in the United States. It operates in two segments, Real Estate Brokerage, and Corporate and Other. The company conducts residential real estate brokerage operations. It has approximately 100 offices with approximately 6,500 real estate agents in the New York metropolitan areas, as well as in Florida, California, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Colorado, New Jersey, and Texas.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Douglas Elliman (DOUG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Elliman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Elliman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.